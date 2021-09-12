Previous
Here’s hoping… by tinley23
Photo 922

Here’s hoping…

…that one day this will become something we used to do.

I’ve just realised that it looks as if I’ve coordinated the pegs with the masks. It was definitely subliminal ☺️
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Babs ace
A lovely collection of masks. Who would have thought this would be the fashion icon of the 2020s
September 12th, 2021  
