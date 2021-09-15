Previous
Daddy Longlegs by tinley23
Photo 925

Daddy Longlegs

September in the UK always brings the crane flies
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Kathy A ace
That looks ginormous!
September 15th, 2021  
