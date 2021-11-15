Sign up
Photo 984
Special tree
15th November 2021
15th Nov 21
6
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1868
photos
112
followers
112
following
269% complete
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
478
981
479
982
480
983
984
985
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th November 2021 11:36am
Tags
tree
,
fence
Issi Bannerman
ace
Excellent!
November 18th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that made me laugh so much
November 18th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
So thoughtful of the owner of the fence.
November 18th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
I think it is lovely and funny.
November 18th, 2021
JackieR
ace
That's how actresses stand at the oscars!
November 18th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that’s consideration for the tree.
November 18th, 2021
