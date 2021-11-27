Previous
Pups in PJs by tinley23
Photo 992

Pups in PJs

We have blizzard conditions here, and our boiler has chosen today to refuse to work. Today’s the day that Rosie has to try out her pyjamas. She’s distinctly unimpressed.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Lesley

@tinley23
Anne ace
Duvet day for all by the sound of it Lesley. Hope you all stay safe and warm
November 27th, 2021  
