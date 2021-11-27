Sign up
Photo 992
Pups in PJs
We have blizzard conditions here, and our boiler has chosen today to refuse to work. Today’s the day that Rosie has to try out her pyjamas. She’s distinctly unimpressed.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1893
photos
114
followers
113
following
271% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
27th November 2021 8:00am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
,
rosie
,
pjs
,
pyjamas
Anne
ace
Duvet day for all by the sound of it Lesley. Hope you all stay safe and warm
November 27th, 2021
