Photo 994
Wintery sunrise
A couple of days of snow and freezing temperatures were worth it to wake up to this today
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
sunrise
moni kozi
ace
Isn't this colour palette fantastic!
November 29th, 2021
