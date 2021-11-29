Previous
Wintery sunrise by tinley23
Photo 994

Wintery sunrise

A couple of days of snow and freezing temperatures were worth it to wake up to this today
29th November 2021

Lesley

tinley23
Lesley
moni kozi ace
Isn't this colour palette fantastic!
November 29th, 2021  
