Photo 1052
Victoria Palace Theatre
Eight of us enjoyed a day in London yesterday, finished off by watching Hamilton. It was absolutely superb. I cried twice, laughed loads, and had a thoroughly awesome time.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
london
,
theatre
