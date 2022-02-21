Sign up
Photo 1060
Mystery bug
I’m in South Oxfordshire at the moment helping out with childcare. My granddaughter called me over to ask what this colourful insect was. I had no idea. After some research…I still have no idea. I’ve never seen one up our way.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
bug
,
insect
