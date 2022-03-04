Sign up
Photo 1064
Turtle
As part of our island tour, we got chance to go swimming with turtles. Dirk went in but I stayed on the boat taking photographs and drinking rum punch made by the captain’s mother 🍹
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
4
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2037
photos
114
followers
115
following
291% complete
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1060
525
1061
1062
526
1063
1064
1065
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th March 2022 11:13am
Tags
turtle
,
barbados
Suzanne
ace
Great photo! You may have got the better deal, methinks
March 11th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Rum punch would have been my option also. Great shot
March 11th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely to see. The colour of the water is lovely too!
March 11th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. I would swim with Turtles any day.
March 11th, 2022
