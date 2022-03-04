Previous
Next
Turtle by tinley23
Photo 1064

Turtle

As part of our island tour, we got chance to go swimming with turtles. Dirk went in but I stayed on the boat taking photographs and drinking rum punch made by the captain’s mother 🍹
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
291% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great photo! You may have got the better deal, methinks
March 11th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Rum punch would have been my option also. Great shot
March 11th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely to see. The colour of the water is lovely too!
March 11th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. I would swim with Turtles any day.
March 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise