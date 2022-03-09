Lichfield Cathedral

Ceiling of the Lady Chapel.



The stained glass wasn’t made for this cathedral. The following info was fascinating:



The Herckenrode Glass : This 16th Century glass is one of the wonders of the Cathedral. Originally in the Herckenrode Abbey in Belgium. In 1802 it was found by a local landowner in boxes in a vault in London. He purchased the crates and it was installed into seven of the Lady Chapel windows. It was affected by the weather and in a poor state or repair. The Dean & Chapter organised a multi million pound appeal and after complete removal and extensive restoration was returned for public view on 11th March 2015.