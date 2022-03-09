Previous
Lichfield Cathedral by tinley23
Lichfield Cathedral

Ceiling of the Lady Chapel.

The stained glass wasn’t made for this cathedral. The following info was fascinating:

The Herckenrode Glass : This 16th Century glass is one of the wonders of the Cathedral. Originally in the Herckenrode Abbey in Belgium. In 1802 it was found by a local landowner in boxes in a vault in London. He purchased the crates and it was installed into seven of the Lady Chapel windows. It was affected by the weather and in a poor state or repair. The Dean & Chapter organised a multi million pound appeal and after complete removal and extensive restoration was returned for public view on 11th March 2015.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Lesley

Phil Howcroft
superb viewpoint and photo
March 16th, 2022  
