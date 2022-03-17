Sign up
Photo 1071
Good morning sunshine
Lovely to spot a little moth basking in the morning sunshine. Less lovely realising how grubby the bathroom window is…
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2049
photos
119
followers
115
following
293% complete
Tags
window
,
sunshine
,
moth
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely light.
March 17th, 2022
