Photo 1094
Tamworth
Today we decided to go to Tamworth with Rosie. It turned out to be a really nice day.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2080
photos
116
followers
117
following
299% complete
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
290
1091
291
1092
532
1093
292
1094
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
castle
,
tamworth
moni kozi
ace
What a nice collage! Where are those plaques located, on a wall? They look really interesting. I like the images and the fonts.
April 3rd, 2022
