Another day, another rescue

You’d think they’d remember that there’s a super-fast pooch on the premises, but every year she manages to bag two or three of them. I convinced her to drop this one before it was too seriously injured. It has crawled in to the bushes now but I can’t keep Rosie in all day. She’s so proud of herself when she catches one that I feel sad shouting at her to drop it. Hope it recovers and flies off soon.