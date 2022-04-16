Previous
Shenstone Church by tinley23
Photo 1106

Shenstone Church

It is believed that the first church was built on this hill in the 7th century, although the tower being renovated currently (covered building far left of photo) was built in the 1270s. The tree stump also on the left has a plaque under it, which I’d never noticed on previous visits. It reads: ‘Maud Parker Jarvis gave and set this tree to be a green and growing memory of Queen Victoria’s Jubilee. May he who brought the seed from Palestine, and she who planted, and the blameless Queen, and we God’s Holy Land the endless kingdom see. May 4th 1887’
