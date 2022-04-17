Previous
Time to say goodbye by tinley23
Photo 1105

Time to say goodbye

We have been looking after this beautiful, gentle girl for a week while her parents (my daughter and her partner) have been away at Disneyland Paris. We will miss her so much, especially Rosie.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Boxplayer ace
What a beautiful face.
April 18th, 2022  
xbm
So sad on her face. Bet she has been spoilt!
April 18th, 2022  
