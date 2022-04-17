Sign up
Photo 1105
Time to say goodbye
We have been looking after this beautiful, gentle girl for a week while her parents (my daughter and her partner) have been away at Disneyland Paris. We will miss her so much, especially Rosie.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th April 2022 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
Boxplayer
ace
What a beautiful face.
April 18th, 2022
xbm
So sad on her face. Bet she has been spoilt!
April 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
