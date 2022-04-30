Previous
ALL the Barbies, et al by tinley23
Photo 1132

ALL the Barbies, et al

Babysitting the granddaughters this weekend (8 and 5). I’d forgotten just how bright everything is at that age.
30th April 2022

Lesley

Larry Steager ace
Fun composition.
May 1st, 2022  
