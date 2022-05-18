Sign up
Photo 1152
Fortnight Lily
Such a pretty flower in the grounds of our New Orleans hotel
18th May 2022
18th May 22
6
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2156
photos
114
followers
112
following
315% complete
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
540
1148
1149
541
1150
1151
542
1152
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
lily
Boxplayer
ace
Love this and the light.
May 18th, 2022
Annie-Sue
ace
How striking!
May 18th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great close-up
May 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
May 18th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
That is so pretty…
May 18th, 2022
Louise
That is very pretty!
May 18th, 2022
