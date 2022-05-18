Previous
Fortnight Lily by tinley23
Photo 1152

Fortnight Lily

Such a pretty flower in the grounds of our New Orleans hotel
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Love this and the light.
May 18th, 2022  
Annie-Sue ace
How striking!
May 18th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great close-up
May 18th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
May 18th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
That is so pretty…
May 18th, 2022  
Louise
That is very pretty!
May 18th, 2022  
