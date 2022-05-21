Previous
Next
Grappling with Grandpa by tinley23
Photo 1154

Grappling with Grandpa

Surely that’s what grandpas are for, right?
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
316% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ole Kristian Valle ace
Just lovely.
I haven't seen my grandchildren since September 2019, mostly because of Covid-19, but also the distance. They live in the Faroe Islands. I'm traveling to them next mont, and hope to have some good grandfather time with them.
May 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise