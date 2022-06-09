Previous
RHS Wisley by tinley23
Photo 1172

RHS Wisley

We were heading home today but didn’t want to waste the day. So I spent a few hours at RHS Wisley and Dirk and Rosie went for a long walk and pub lunch. The lovely statue is called ‘Still Water’.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Lesley

Korcsog Károly ace
Interesting creation and a well-made photo!
June 9th, 2022  
