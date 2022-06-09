Sign up
Photo 1172
RHS Wisley
We were heading home today but didn’t want to waste the day. So I spent a few hours at RHS Wisley and Dirk and Rosie went for a long walk and pub lunch. The lovely statue is called ‘Still Water’.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Views
Comments
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th June 2022 11:07am
Tags
horse
statue
rhs
wisley
Korcsog Károly
ace
Interesting creation and a well-made photo!
June 9th, 2022
