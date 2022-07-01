Sign up
Photo 1183
Mercia Marina
We met a great couple on our American holiday in May. This place is exactly in between both of us, so we met for lunch. It was lovely.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2022 3:23pm
Tags
marina
,
mercia
