Photo 1185
Quaking grass
Last year I pinched a couple of seeds of this from a local garden, and sowed them. This year we have loads in our own garden. I must have chosen a good spot. I do love their quivering pods.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
quaking-grass
Pat Knowles
ace
I can’t make out how this quaking grass works! It looks rather amazing in mid air like that… fascinating!
July 7th, 2022
Lesley
ace
@happypat
Haha, I think I was looking directly down on it to try to keep the wind from quaking it.
July 7th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great shot and the composition effective.
July 7th, 2022
