Previous
Next
Quaking grass by tinley23
Photo 1185

Quaking grass

Last year I pinched a couple of seeds of this from a local garden, and sowed them. This year we have loads in our own garden. I must have chosen a good spot. I do love their quivering pods.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
325% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
I can’t make out how this quaking grass works! It looks rather amazing in mid air like that… fascinating!
July 7th, 2022  
Lesley ace
@happypat Haha, I think I was looking directly down on it to try to keep the wind from quaking it.
July 7th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great shot and the composition effective.
July 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise