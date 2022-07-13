Sign up
Photo 1197
Sports Action
Part of a flower display depicting various sports in the Commonwealth Games, in the grounds of the cathedral in Birmingham.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
mundane-rust
,
sportsaction8
