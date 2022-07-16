Previous
Retro Room by tinley23
My sister and I visited a local antique and curio business not far from me. We’d never been before, and were absolutely astounded by the amount of ‘stuff’ they had there. It was great mooching about at the different styles and objects on display.
Kathy A ace
Love all this retro stuff!
August 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh gosh ! quite nostalgic !!! What a great display of the 50's and 60's
August 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Some great looking pieces.
August 9th, 2022  
