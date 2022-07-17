Sign up
Photo 1200
Greyhounds - such elegant dogs!
17th July 2022
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2269
photos
115
followers
111
following
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
338
1198
339
1199
340
1200
341
342
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th July 2022 2:18pm
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
Babs
ace
Ha ha, brilliant she even has a lovely smile on her face.
July 19th, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
That is how to relax. Nice capture.
July 19th, 2022
