Banksy by tinley23
Photo 1203

Banksy

Santa’s little helper
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
JackieR ace
Fabulous use of graffiti
July 25th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Excellent composition. You'll arrive in time for Xmas in July here.
July 25th, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
Well posed.
July 25th, 2022  
