Photo 1203
Unusual bee
Four white stripes on his rear, and a bright white collar. It might be a Grey Mining Bee, but I’m really not sure.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
bee
thistle
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 23rd, 2022
