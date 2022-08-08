Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1219
TeeDee, anticipating dinner
Dogsitting again - this time for my daughter,
@krazybones
while she’s away. She’s such a sweet, gentle dog and she and Rosie get on very well, so we love having her.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2311
photos
116
followers
108
following
334% complete
View this month »
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
Latest from all albums
357
1216
567
1217
1218
1219
1220
568
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
tongue
,
greyhound
moni kozi
ace
Oh dear me! Those eyes!!!
August 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close