Bishops Door, Lichfield Cathedral by tinley23
Photo 1219

Bishops Door, Lichfield Cathedral

I can’t find out the meaning of the sum chalked above the door. Intriguing!
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and symmetry!
August 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great find. Check this out. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chalking_the_door
August 9th, 2022  
