Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1219
Bishops Door, Lichfield Cathedral
I can’t find out the meaning of the sum chalked above the door. Intriguing!
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2309
photos
116
followers
113
following
333% complete
View this month »
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
Latest from all albums
357
1215
566
1216
567
1217
1218
1219
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
cathedral
,
lichfield
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and symmetry!
August 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great find. Check this out.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chalking_the_door
August 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close