Lichfield Cathedral by tinley23
Photo 1223

Lichfield Cathedral

I quite liked this view of the three spires of the cathedral from the other side of the memorial garden. It’s not easy to get all three spires in when you’re in the city, so I was pleased to spot this.
12th August 2022

Lesley

Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Photo Details

