Drunken wasp?

Advice please - for the last few days I’ve noticed a large number of wasps (and flies) resting on the leaves of our ginkgo tree. They all appear to be disoriented and a bit wobbly. On the other side of the fence is our neighbour’s Victoria plum tree, with lots of ripe fruit on it and on the ground, on our side too. Is it possible for insects to become tiddly from too much over-ripe fruit?