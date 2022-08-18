Sign up
Photo 1227
Abbots Bromley
My sister and I did a strenuous walk today from here. There were many, MANY stiles. We were shattered - but happy.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2322
photos
116
followers
110
following
336% complete
Susan Wakely
ace
Love the sign. At least you got back in one piece so obviously didn’t trespass.
August 18th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Such a splendid door! It's been long since I last saw such a beauty
August 18th, 2022
