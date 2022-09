Silver tree bakery

My youngest wasn’t around for my birthday this year (she was in Florida, lucky thing) so she took me to this new bakery in Water Orton - maybe 10 miles from here. It’s called the Silvertree Bakery and it is a little oasis in the middle of an industrial estate. It serves coffee, enormous cakes and a wide variety of breads, and has no inside seating. There were only two other couples there when we arrived at about 9.30am, but it was absolutely packed when we left an hour later. We will be back!