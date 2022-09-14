Previous
Round the back… by tinley23
Photo 1246

Round the back…

…of The Mailbox, just off Gas Street Basin. Lunching workers have always sat on the steps down to the canal so it’s nice to see that done ‘grass’ has been provided for them.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Phil Howcroft ace
I like the bunting , BBC Birmingham HQ to by the looks of it
September 18th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Nice touches of colors and leading lines
September 18th, 2022  
