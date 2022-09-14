Sign up
Photo 1246
Round the back…
…of The Mailbox, just off Gas Street Basin. Lunching workers have always sat on the steps down to the canal so it’s nice to see that done ‘grass’ has been provided for them.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
2
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2358
photos
116
followers
110
following
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th September 2022 1:34pm
Tags
birmingham
,
mailbox
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the bunting , BBC Birmingham HQ to by the looks of it
September 18th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice touches of colors and leading lines
September 18th, 2022
