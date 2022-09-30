Previous
Church organ by tinley23
Church organ

How beautiful are the pipes on this organ in the church in Dilwyn, Herefordshire?
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
They are beautiful!
October 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow impressive.
October 4th, 2022  
