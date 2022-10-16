Previous
Next
Sunday morning by tinley23
Photo 1261

Sunday morning

I had to make a quick dash in to the city this morning to exchange something, but arrived before the shops opened. I could hear lovely church bells ringing so took a wander towards St Martins in the Bullring.
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise