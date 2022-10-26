Previous
Ears up - squirrel ahoy!
Ears up - squirrel ahoy!

This immediately reminded me of a favourite song from my youth - ‘Which way you going baby’ by John Holt. https://youtu.be/YmPg2oajRao
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Lesley
Delboy79 ace
What a great viewpont
October 26th, 2022  
Lesley ace
@delboy207 Thanks. Love your new profile pic 😊
October 26th, 2022  
