I spotted this tiny, simple plaque on the towpath during today’s walk along a small stretch of the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal, so I looked it up. It turns out that Ron Hough was a well-regarded painter of canal boats and, although he was born in Birmingham, he spent most of his life in Braunston, Northamptonshire. http://nurser.co.uk/decoration/ron-hough/ron-hough-obituary-hnbc.html