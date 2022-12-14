Previous
Icy windows by tinley23
Photo 1310

Icy windows

Our little summer house, shut up for the winter.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Annie-Sue
So not tempting you then?!
December 14th, 2022  
Heather
I love this shot, Lesley! Great perspective and composition as we glimpse those cosy chairs through the frosted window panes, edged by the warm tones of the wood! Fav!
December 14th, 2022  
Zenobia Southcombe
Very cozy looking, great winter atmosphere.
December 14th, 2022  
