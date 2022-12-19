Sign up
Photo 1316
Lichfield Cathedral
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
cathedral
,
lichfield
Susan Wakely
ace
I do like a nice cathedral .
December 19th, 2022
Bill Davidson
Very grand.
December 19th, 2022
Lesley
ace
@wakelys
@billdavidson
Lichfield is a stunner, outside and in.
December 19th, 2022
