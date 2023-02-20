Sign up
Photo 1382
TeeDee
Dogsitting for our daughter who is away for a week. Beautiful Tee is no trouble at all and gets on well with Rosie. Ever hopeful, her favourite place to sit is close to the food bowls. Those eyes get me every time.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
6
3
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
Tags
dog
,
greyhound
Heather
ace
Ohhh, she is gorgeous! Yes, those eyes! Is she a rescue as well, Lesley? Fav
February 20th, 2023
Lesley
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanks Heather. Yes she is. She’s 8 years old now and just loves a cuddle…and treats!
February 20th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful shot.
February 20th, 2023
Heather
ace
@tinley23
She has a perfect home! xo
February 20th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
awww you are right abut the eyes Lesley , beautiful
February 20th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this cute looking dog.
February 20th, 2023
