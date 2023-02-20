Previous
TeeDee by tinley23
Photo 1382

TeeDee

Dogsitting for our daughter who is away for a week. Beautiful Tee is no trouble at all and gets on well with Rosie. Ever hopeful, her favourite place to sit is close to the food bowls. Those eyes get me every time.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Heather ace
Ohhh, she is gorgeous! Yes, those eyes! Is she a rescue as well, Lesley? Fav
February 20th, 2023  
Lesley ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thanks Heather. Yes she is. She’s 8 years old now and just loves a cuddle…and treats!
February 20th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful shot.
February 20th, 2023  
Heather ace
@tinley23 She has a perfect home! xo
February 20th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
awww you are right abut the eyes Lesley , beautiful
February 20th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this cute looking dog.
February 20th, 2023  
