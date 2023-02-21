Weights and Measures

My eldest daughter and I had a lovely day in Chorley today. It’s rare that we get time together now, just the two of us, but she is a teacher in a different borough to where her son goes to school so she occasionally has a week to herself at school half-terms as their weeks differ.



Walking in to town after parking the car (not easy as it is market day), we spotted this intriguing plaque attached to the wall of the current police station. I loved the simplicity and the lovely rustyness of it.



“The police station and magistrates’ court at Chorley was designed to replace a building from 1896 – a weights and measures plaque from the original building, was retained and remounted at the foot of the new building.”