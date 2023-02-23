Previous
Me, my sister and a snowdrop by tinley23
Photo 1385

Me, my sister and a snowdrop

…trying (and failing) to do something arty and interesting ☺️
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
JackieR ace
I got the exact same result ( but with me not you and your sister!) Made me smile!!

How do people get successful upward snowdrops??!!
February 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fun shot.
February 23rd, 2023  
Heather ace
Well I think this is a pretty cool perspective, Lesley!
February 23rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
fabulous , have you been drinking !!!!!
February 23rd, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Oh, it's interesting!!
February 23rd, 2023  
