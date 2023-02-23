Sign up
Discuss
Browse
Photo 1385
Me, my sister and a snowdrop
…trying (and failing) to do something arty and interesting ☺️
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
5
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2545
photos
113
followers
132
following
379% complete
View this month »
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd February 2023 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
sister
,
upside-down
,
snowdrop
,
idiots
JackieR
ace
I got the exact same result ( but with me not you and your sister!) Made me smile!!
How do people get successful upward snowdrops??!!
February 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun shot.
February 23rd, 2023
Heather
ace
Well I think this is a pretty cool perspective, Lesley!
February 23rd, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
fabulous , have you been drinking !!!!!
February 23rd, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Oh, it's interesting!!
February 23rd, 2023
How do people get successful upward snowdrops??!!