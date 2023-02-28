Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1391
Tracks
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
3
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2555
photos
113
followers
131
following
382% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd February 2023 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tracks
,
railway
Corinne C
ace
Love the POV
March 6th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Great photo.
March 6th, 2023
Heather
ace
Well done, Lesley! Great leading lines! And I love the close-up of the gravel and the far-off blue sky! Big fav!
March 6th, 2023
