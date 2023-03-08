Previous
Flash of red by tinley23
Photo 1397

Flash of red

Walking Rosie through the woods today, to avoid the cold wind and falling snow, I spotted a flash of bright red amongst the dead leaves and branches on the floor. It turned out to be a number of these fabulous Scarlet Elf Cups (Sarcoscypha coccinea)
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow. I don't think I've ever seen these. Fabulous.
March 8th, 2023  
