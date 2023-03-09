Sign up
Photo 1399
Wintery view
This odd shot was taken through one of the small bevelled windows in our front door. We’ve had a lot more snow today, but now it is raining so the snow may all be gone by tomorrow.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
7
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2559
photos
113
followers
131
following
383% complete
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th March 2023 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
window
,
winter
Susan Wakely
ace
What an interesting effect. Some would faff on photoshop to achieve this. Nothing but rain here on the south coast.
March 9th, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Love this, it does look very wintry out there ❄️
March 9th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Gosh isn't that perfect framing
March 9th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Great shot, we are also having snow and now rain.
March 9th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
nicely done Lesley , lets hope for more rain !!!
March 9th, 2023
Heather
ace
What a great effect, Lesley! And a beautiful image, too, with the snow on the trees and the water droplets!
March 9th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Lovely effect.
March 9th, 2023
