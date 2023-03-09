Previous
Wintery view by tinley23
Wintery view

This odd shot was taken through one of the small bevelled windows in our front door. We’ve had a lot more snow today, but now it is raining so the snow may all be gone by tomorrow.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Lesley

Susan Wakely ace
What an interesting effect. Some would faff on photoshop to achieve this. Nothing but rain here on the south coast.
March 9th, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Love this, it does look very wintry out there ❄️
March 9th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Gosh isn't that perfect framing
March 9th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Great shot, we are also having snow and now rain.
March 9th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
nicely done Lesley , lets hope for more rain !!!
March 9th, 2023  
Heather ace
What a great effect, Lesley! And a beautiful image, too, with the snow on the trees and the water droplets!
March 9th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Lovely effect.
March 9th, 2023  
