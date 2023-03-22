Previous
Pyramid Rubber Mat by tinley23
Pyramid Rubber Mat

At the end of the railway platform to deter trespassers. I liked the way they trapped fallen leaves, twigs etc.
22nd March 2023

Lesley

@tinley23
I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
