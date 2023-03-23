Previous
Starling by tinley23
Photo 1410

Starling

Tiny hearts all over his chest
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
JackieR ace
I had no idea that the tips were hearts. fabulous detail and really got its attitude!!
March 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I will look at Starlings differently now and look out for those little hearts.
March 23rd, 2023  
