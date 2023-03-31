Previous
Plane spotter by tinley23
Photo 1417

Plane spotter

Waiting to be called for our final flight to Orlando.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So sweet.
March 31st, 2023  
Pat
Ah that’s lovely. I wonder what she was thinking about.
March 31st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
really beautiful and d candid moment Lesley , enjoy your vacation
March 31st, 2023  
Cazzi ace
Deep in thought, what a lovely candid shot. Enjoy your hols!
March 31st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful candid capture. Enjoy your trip
March 31st, 2023  
