Photo 1417
Plane spotter
Waiting to be called for our final flight to Orlando.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
5
4
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2577
photos
113
followers
135
following
waiting
,
airport
,
granddaughter
Susan Wakely
ace
So sweet.
March 31st, 2023
Pat
Ah that’s lovely. I wonder what she was thinking about.
March 31st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
really beautiful and d candid moment Lesley , enjoy your vacation
March 31st, 2023
Cazzi
ace
Deep in thought, what a lovely candid shot. Enjoy your hols!
March 31st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful candid capture. Enjoy your trip
March 31st, 2023
