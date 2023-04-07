Old Town, Kissimmee, FL

We first holidayed in Florida in 1993, and stayed in a budget hotel over the road from this attraction. We loved the live music, quirky shops, fairground rides, and parades of classic and souped-up cars. Sadly, when we visited again eight years ago, it had become very run-down and depressing.



This time around, we went for an evening meal in Kissimmee and decided to give Old Town one last chance. I’m so glad we did, as it’s back to its old self - even the most terrifying haunted house is back. The granddaughters were fascinated and thrilled, in equal measure.