Old Town, Kissimmee, FL by tinley23
Old Town, Kissimmee, FL

We first holidayed in Florida in 1993, and stayed in a budget hotel over the road from this attraction. We loved the live music, quirky shops, fairground rides, and parades of classic and souped-up cars. Sadly, when we visited again eight years ago, it had become very run-down and depressing.

This time around, we went for an evening meal in Kissimmee and decided to give Old Town one last chance. I’m so glad we did, as it’s back to its old self - even the most terrifying haunted house is back. The granddaughters were fascinated and thrilled, in equal measure.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
*lynn ace
Looks like fun! love the colors
April 8th, 2023  
