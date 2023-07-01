Sign up
Previous
Photo 1515
Lost
Ah I do hope the owner retraces their steps
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
3
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2714
photos
117
followers
135
following
415% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th July 2023 7:14am
Tags
lost
,
bracelet
Heather
ace
An intriguing find and a nice shot with your soft dof to blur the green leaves and to give a lovely bokeh! Yes, owner- please come back.
July 6th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
I would be so upset to lose that Lesley. I love pearls……hopefully it will be reclaimed & back on the rightful wrist. Looks rather lovely ha ging there!
July 6th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
I am sure they will find it by backtracking
July 6th, 2023
