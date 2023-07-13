Sign up
Photo 1526
Stormy weather
I’m about to head home that way, so I hope it’s a fast mover.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
5
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2725
photos
118
followers
136
following
418% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
5
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th July 2023 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
storm
,
birmingham
Corinne C
ace
Threatening skies!
July 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such ominous sky! -hope you didn't get wet!!
July 13th, 2023
Heather
ace
Wow! A fabulous cloud capture! But I hope you didn't get soaked!
July 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow, hope you didn't get wet.
July 13th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Great capture of the skyline and clouds.
July 13th, 2023
